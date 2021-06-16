Sparks & Edgar Wright Join Forces on Documentary About the Band

Anna Webber

Sparks — one of the most admired and criminally underappreciated bands in popular music — is promoting the new documentary “The Sparks Brothers.”

After decades of albums, the band’s international following includes acclaimed “Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright, who helmed the film.

The doc tackles the band’s touching story from their L.A. beginnings and London stardom to the dry years and becoming hometown heroes. Their influence is made clear with interviews from everyone from Flea to Duran Duran to Beck, who are all huge Sparks fans.

Sparks — comprising brothers Russell and Ron Mael — also have a second film project out this summer. “Annette,” with music and script by the Maels, stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The movie will premiere during opening night at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke to Sparks and Edgar all about “The Sparks Brothers” and more. Watch!

Adam also challenged Ron, Russell, and Edgar to a Sparks quiz. Watch!

“The Sparks Brothers” opens in theaters June 18.