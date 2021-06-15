Reality Star Josie Bates & Kelton Balka Welcome Baby #2

“Bringing Up Bates” star Josie Bates and Kelton Balka are parents again!

The pair welcomed a baby girl, who they named Hazel.

On Tuesday, Josie told Us Weekly, “After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating our baby’s arrival, Kelton and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our little baby girl, Hazel Sloane Balka, into the world.”

“This pregnancy was much more complex than our first due to complications we had from a previous miscarriage in August 2020, so we were a little nervous, but delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr. Brabson’s incredible birthing team, our midwife, Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center,” Josie added. “We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms.”

The pair has been “enjoying every second of cuddling and bonding” with their bundle of joy. They gushed, “God has answered so many of our prayers throughout this journey, and it was such a tender and emotional experience to finally meet her and hold her.”

Hazel’s arrival comes nearly a year after Josie suffered a miscarriage. In September, she shared on Instagram, “Our hearts have been completely broken. I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks. There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home. Even though we never got to see our baby face to face or hold its tiny hand, we know God has a purpose for its short life. In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton’s sweet mom.”

Josie announced she was expecting in January. At the time, she said, “We are so filled with gratitude, and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again! Though there are still fears, concerns and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one… We are overjoyed start this new year with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four in early summer!”