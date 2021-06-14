Will ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Star John Cena Ever Return to the Wrestling Ring?

Getty

John Cena is happy to be part of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, which he calls a “golden opportunity.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with John, who shared, “The reason being, the franchise is already so successful.”

In the newest installment, “Fast & Furious 9,” John plays Jakob, the long-lost brother of Vin Diesel’s character, Dom.

When Terri asked who the bigger softie is — him or Vin — John said, “I love that question, because Vin has a wonderful side that a lot of people don’t get to see. So, hands down, Vin. He’s a dedicated family man. He cares about those that he loves. He is willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.”

He added, “I don’t know if Dom is a softie… Vin in the best way possible is just incredible.”

Cena said he loved shooting with the whole cast, revealing, “All of us would get together and drink and eat and share stories. It’d be so late into the night when the last person leaves. Man, I really do miss those times, and I long for that to happen.”

As for a possible return to the wrestling ring, John commented, “I will absolutely return to the WWE. I’m not sure when. And that’s a great problem to solve because these opportunities are coming about… Guaranteed. I’ll make that a fact instead of a rumor.”

Whenever that happens, John will be physically ready. Of his workout regime, Cena said, “I don’t ever change training for any opportunity… I train for long-term strength and wellness, and that trajectory hasn’t changed in 30 years of my life.”