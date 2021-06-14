‘Today’ Journalist Kristen Welker Welcomes First Child via Surrogate

“Today” anchor Kristen Welker, 44, is a first-time mom!

Welker and husband John Hughes welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

On Monday, Welker revealed that their daughter Margot Lane arrived on Saturday, weighing 8 lb., 6 oz.

Welker honored her grandmother Margaret with her daughter’s first name. In an email to “Today,” She shared, "[We and our surrogate] stayed in rooms next to each other and visited throughout so that we and little Margot could thank her for bringing Margot into the world. Also, Margot is truly the love of our lives. Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it."

In April, Kristen announced she was having a baby during Infertility Awareness Week. After learning that she was unable to become pregnant, Kristen took the surrogacy route. At the time, she said, “Being matched with a surrogate is one of the most extraordinary experiences I have ever had.”

Kristen kept quiet about the baby news while moderating the final debate between current POTUS Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. She admitted, “Knowing that we were expecting our first child as I moderated the presidential debate was this little secret that I was holding. I can't wait to tell my daughter that — that I credit her with the fact that I remained calm that night."

Before their baby’s arrival, Kristen penned a sweet letter, writing, “My sweet baby girl, your daddy and I haven't met you yet, but we have loved you forever."