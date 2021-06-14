Chris Pratt on How Parenthood Influenced His Performance in ‘Tomorrow War,’ Plus: He Talks Baby Lyla

Getty

Chris Pratt is a busy guy! He’s fighting aliens in “The Tomorrow War,” and at home he is a new dad to 10-month-old Lyla with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Chris, who was joined by his “The Tomorrow War” co-star Edwin Hodge. Chris opened up about the sci-fi thriller and life at home with his baby girl.

Cheslie asked Chris, “Are you getting any sleep nowadays with your new little one?” He answered, “I'm doing pretty well. Mama's still feeding the baby — breastfeeding — so there's nothing I can really do, getting up with a bottle. She doesn't take a bottle. She just does it all from Mama… I'm very blessed to get a full night's sleep and my sweet wife is waking up two, three times a night and she wears it like a champ. She's such a hero.”

Katherine is the hero at home, but Chris is playing a pretty convincing one in “The Tomorrow War,” as a dad who joins a futuristic mission to save the world. Cheslie asked, “It poses a really interesting question. If you had to take part in a future war to save your family, would you?” Chris said, “Yeah, I think so. I think I would if I had to save my wife from doing it.”

Edwin is fighting alongside Pratt in the film. Cheslie wanted to know, “What's the best skill you would bring to a future war?” Edwin said, “I can run ridiculously fast. I think that would be my saving grace.”

Cheslie wondered, “Did your parental instincts help guide you especially in those emotional scenes?” Chris said, “One hundred percent. I think anyone who is a parent understands the feeling… of being willing to put down their own life for the life of their children.”



So what is Chris doing with his children for Father’s Day? “It's June 21, which is also my birthday… I'm always celebrating being a father. It doesn't have to be anything special on that day.”