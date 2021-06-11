The Stars Are All In for the Ed Asner & Friends Poker Tournament!

Getty Images

Ed Asner’s inviting his famous friends to compete in the ultimate poker night, and it is all for a good cause!

The 9th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Poker Tournament will take place Saturday, June 12 at 5 pm PT, and fans can watch all the action thanks to cutting-edge live streaming technology.

Some of the stars on deck to compete include Anna Paquin and husband Stephen Moyer, as well as Rosie O’Donnell, Jack Black, Mira Sorvino, Tom Arnold, Brad Garrett, Daryl Hannah and more!

The event will raise money for the Ed Asner Family Center to continue providing special needs families with mental health and enrichment support. Donate here!