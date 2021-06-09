‘Wild Ride’: Jessica Hart Announces She’s Pregnant 6 Months After Welcoming Daughter

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jessica Hart and fiancé James Kirkham are about to have two under the age of 2!

The model and race car driver are already parents to 7-month-old Baby-Rae, and James’ daughter Wren, 7, from a previous relationship.

The model announced the news on Instagram, revealing she’s about six weeks pregnant.

“I just found out that I’m pregnant again, which is exciting… Now, after the initial shock of having two babies under 2 - Baby will be 14 months when baby No. 2 arrives. James and I are really excited now, but it’s a big thing.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hart went on, “The biggest thing for me right now is I’m immediately pregnant and breastfeeding, so making sure I’m getting like the best and most-nutrient foods I can is probably my No. 1 priority right now. And for those of you who don’t know, I’m predominantly vegan, so that’s something I’m going to start looking more into and really make sure I’m doing the right thing, taking the right vitamins and supplements.”

The 35-year-old continued, “I’m sure this will be great and everything’s gonna be fine… I’m really excited to be going on this journey. I’m really excited for them to have each other... This is it. We’re gonna have two kids under 2. It’s gonna be a wild ride.”

James also shared a pic of her positive pregnancy test with a heart emoji.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jessica welcomed Baby-Rae in November, and opened up to People in December about being a new mom.

“It’s just me and her getting through each day,” she said. “We’re both learning together. It’s really cool.”

Hart added, “Unfortunately the poor little thing has colic, so we have days with endless screaming that we can’t do much about, but even that isn’t that bad. She can do no wrong in my eyes!”