Celebrity News June 09, 2021
Guy Fieri Talks Star-Studded ‘Restaurant Reboot’ Livestream
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Guy Fieri to talk about his upcoming livestream event called “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by Lending Tree”! The primetime special aims to empower the next generation of restaurant owners.
Fieiri teased what to expect, saying, “Music, entertainment, restaurant information, money giveaway.” He added they’ve got, “Shaq and Rock coming, Diplo playing, we’ve got Old Dominion in there. I went through my Rolodex of my brothers and sisters in the industry, Cat Cora, Buddy Valastro, José Andres, the great one, all to talk about the industry at some different roundtables. The restaurant industry, we need some support.”
Join the free livestream, co-hosted by Chef Antonia Lofaso, on June 12 at 7 p.m. ET. You can find it on Guy’s Facebook page, and simulcast by partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, as well as at GuysRestaurantReboot.com.