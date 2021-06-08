Luke Hemmings & Sierra Deaton Are Engaged!

5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings, 24, and girlfriend Sierra Deaton, 30, have a big secret to share about their relationship!

On Tuesday, Luke announced that they are engaged. Along with engagement photos, he wrote on Instagram, “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year.”

Calling Sierra by her middle name, Luke gushed, “I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton.”

In her own post, Sierra wrote, “It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever @lukehemmings.”

The engagement news comes three years after they made it official on Instagram.

Sierra won the third season of “The X Factor” when she was part of Alex & Sierra with then-boyfriend Alex Kinsey.

Alex and Sierra announced their split in 2017. At the time, they said, “We’ve had an awfully magical time with each other and with you. Unfortunately, things change a lot in eight years, and though we didn’t tell the public, our romantic relationship ended over a year ago.