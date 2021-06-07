Katie Thurston Takes on Rumors and Talks ‘Falling for More Than One Guy’ on ‘The Bachelorette’

Katie Thurston is opening up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about her search for love on “The Bachelorette”!

Looking for clues, Jenn asked, “Let me see that ring finger. Let me see it.” Katie held her hand up, revealing no engagement ring.

When Jenn asked her, “Did you find what you were looking for this season of ‘The Bachelorette?’” Katie revealed, “I found that and more, I’ll say that.”

Katie also commented on those rumors that she revealed her final rose pick on social media before her journey started airing.

Jenn said, “I know you posted something about Duke’s La Jolla… One of the rumored top four is also a bartender at that spot, so people are making connections.”

Thurston said, “People are just searching for anything and everything. They’re looking at my nail polish color, where I’m tagged, where I’m at, and all I’m going to say to them is they just gotta tune in to find out.”

Thirty guys are vying for her love beginning on night one. She said, “Initially, I was a little overwhelmed… but once I started and got the last sort of jitters out, it was just a night that almost flew by.”

She also shared that one of the contestant’s entrances gave her the feels: “Yeah, Connor B, who came out in the cat costume… He did his research. He’s in this cat costume because he knows I love my cat Tommy… He’s cute, and he was charming and just really stood out to me on the first night.”

Others who stood out? Katie said, “Ray, obviously. I gave him my First Impression Rose. He was great. Justin, he is a really talented artist, which is surprising, so he intrigued me a little bit as well.”

Her first night was also the first without host Chris Harrison, as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepped in. “Having advice from them and advice because they lived it themselves, it was everything,” Katie said. “They were there for my lowest lows, my highest highs. We really became sisters and we bonded in a way that no one ever really could.”

She revealed the biggest piece of advice she got from them was about “surrendering to the process.”

What was her biggest surprise? “Falling for more than one guy.”

Katie also described herself as sex-positive, explaining, “You’re going to see several dates where sex is the topic, sometimes in a fun, playful way and other times in a very serious way, and I’m excited for Bachelor Nation to join in on those conversations and start to feel comfortable about talking about sex.”