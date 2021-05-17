Tayshia Adams Dishes on Katie Thurston’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It’s a Tough Journey’

Tayshia Adams hit the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the star, who is fresh off shooting the new season of “The Bachelorette” alongside co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe. This season, Katie Thurston is looking for love, and Tayshia shared, “I’m just there to help mentor Katie and help her along the way. It is a very challenging journey. If I can provide any type of clarity but also help and nip that drama in the bud, you know I will do.”

Rumor has it there are a lot of firsts this season. Tayshia teased, “Each week there is something new.”

As for Katie’s journey and reports it was a hard season, Adams explained, “It’s a tough journey in general… It is a really transformative experience as well. You really push yourself and you really have to rely on your own intuition, your own instinct. It can be hard at times to make sure you’re making the right decision.”

Sharing her advice, she said, “Continue to be yourself. My biggest advice is to drop being in control of everything because this is not the time and place to try to be in control… It’s your time to, like, enjoy it, find love, be happy.”