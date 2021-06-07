Celebrity News June 07, 2021
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Wears Her 1998 Golden Globes Dress to Prom — See the Pics
Brooke Shields’ daughter Rowan Henchy is stealing her mom’s look!
Rowan wore her mom’s 1998 Golden Globes gown to prom, and her “proud mama” shared the pics on Instagram.
Shields, 56, wrote, “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️ proud mama!”
In one pic, the mother-daughter duo pose together. In another, Rowan shows off the red strapless dress on her own. The last pic is a throwback of Brooke at the Globes, where she was nominated for her role on “Suddenly Susan.”
Rowan is Brooke’s eldest daughter with husband Chris Henchy. They are also the parents of 15-year-old Grier.