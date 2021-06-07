Brooke Shields’ Daughter Wears Her 1998 Golden Globes Dress to Prom — See the Pics

Instagram

Brooke Shields’ daughter Rowan Henchy is stealing her mom’s look!

Rowan wore her mom’s 1998 Golden Globes gown to prom, and her “proud mama” shared the pics on Instagram.

Instagram

Shields, 56, wrote, “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom ❤️ proud mama!”

Getty Images

In one pic, the mother-daughter duo pose together. In another, Rowan shows off the red strapless dress on her own. The last pic is a throwback of Brooke at the Globes, where she was nominated for her role on “Suddenly Susan.”