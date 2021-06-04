So Grown Up! Teresa & Joe Giudice’s Daughter Gabriella Heads to Prom — See the Pic

Getty Images

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s daughter Gabriella just hit a high school milestone!

The 16-year-old got all dolled up and headed to prom, and Teresa documented it on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram

While shooting video of her daughter, Teresa sang, "Gabriella's getting ready for the prom,” adding, “Gabriella you look so beautiful.”

A little while later, the proud mom gushed, "Wow! Oh, my God, you look stunning," causing the teen to get self-conscious and block her face from view.

Instagram

Giudice went on to share Gabriella’s final look as the high schooler posed in front of balloons with her date. The teen wore a stunning floor-length red gown from Cocos Chateau Gowns with her hair down in loose curls. She accessorized with strappy heels.

In another photo, Gabriella shows off her wrist corsage as she leans down and her sister Milania, 15, gives her a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram

Teresa also shared a pic with her daughter, writing, “I hope she always believes in herself as much as I believe in her✨ My gorgeous Gabriella last evening!”