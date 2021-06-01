Jeff Lewis Gives Health Update After Lower Eyelid Surgery

NBCUniversal

“Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis is “bouncing back quickly” after undergoing lower eyelid surgery.

On his SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lewis recently spoke to “Extra” boss Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey and Billy Bush about his recovery, saying, “It’s not a big deal, the surgery.”

Jeff also explained the procedure, which requires “repositioning fat” around the eyes.

“The whole goal is to look rested,” Jeff stressed. “My eyes were sunken in a bit, so they filled it in with your own fat.”

Over the weekend, Lewis posted a pic of himself with bags of frozen peas taped to his eyes. He wrote on Instagram, “Recovery is going well.”

Jeff was joined in the pic by his daughter Monroe, 4, who smiled next to him on the couch.

