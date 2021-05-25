Tiger Woods’ Words of Encouragement for Young Cancer Patient Luna Perrone

Despite his recent leg injuries, Tiger Woods is still making time to inspire others!

Woods recently met a young cancer patient named Luna Perrone, who shared the inspiring message he gave her.

Along with posting a photo of them at a soccer event in Florida, she wrote on Instagram, “I got to have a quick chat with @tigerwoods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields! He told me to ‘stay strong’ which has always been my goal! Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!! 🧡🧡🧡.”

Luna, 10, is battling a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma. She currently has a tumor around her pelvis that is too large to be removed.

Perrone isn’t letting her cancer battle get in the way of her love for sports like soccer and baseball. Her Instagram is filled with photos of her participating in recreational sports!