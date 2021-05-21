Elizabeth Hurley’s Positive Message for Those Battling Breast Cancer, Plus: Her Bikini Pics

Getty Images

Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has been on the front lines in the fight against breast cancer ever since losing her grandmother to the disease in 1992.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Liz at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Virtual Hot Pink Evening, which Hurley says “raises a lot of money and a lot of awareness.”

Hurley pointed out, “This is the second year running we had to do it virtually… It’s been a tough time for everybody, this is so important for us.”

The evening brought out a lot of star power, including Gayle King, Neil Patrick Harris and Elton John. Of her friendship with Elton, Liz said, “I got to see him for the first time since the pandemic started two days ago. We went to a Sunday lunch with him in the garden… He’s been on the road… forever; he’s had time off with his family, we spoke about this breast cancer event… He’s obviously one of my best friends and my son’s godfather and he’s just a really a great man and he’s done great things for breast cancer.”

Elizabeth had a message for those battling breast cancer today, saying, “Everything’s improved — diagnosis, preventative treatments, it’s all improved — so I would say to people: You have to have hope, you really, really have to have hope. Do what your doctor tells you. You have to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Liz is living a healthy lifestyle — and it shows! The 55-year-old is turning heads every time she posts bikini photos on social media. She pointed out, “I have my own swimwear line. I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits.”

She added, “We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months… I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower.”

Speaking against those who make negative comments about her photos, Hurley said, “I think people are mean to women and I don’t think it’s how people should be, so I can’t say I am a fan of those comments, really.”