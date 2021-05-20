Charlie Sheen & Ryan Braun Are Inviting You to a ‘Major League’ Drive-In Fundraiser

“Major League” fans are invited to come down to the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on May 22 for a special drive-in movie event benefiting California Strong!

Charlie Sheen, who starred in the blockbuster, and pro baseball player and California Strong co-founder Ryan Braun are inviting fans with a special promo. Watch!

The night of the event, Sheen will be on hand for a preshow Q&A session at 7:30 p.m. followed by the 1989 comedy at 8 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and guests can check out food trucks, snack shacks, and drink options.