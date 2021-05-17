Reality Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Engaged — See Her Ring!

Splash News

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are taking the next step in their relationship!

On Sunday, the couple announced that they are engaged!

Alongside a kissing pic of them in Palm Springs, James wrote on Instagram, “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”

Raquel also shared a series of photos, writing on Instagram, “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night... and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA.”

In response to Raquel’s post, James wrote, “I’m one lucky guy. Thank you God!”

After hearing the news, many of their “Vanderpump Rules” castmates congratulated them, with Scheana Shay writing, “Wooooohooooooo.”

Danica Dow added, “CONGRATS ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you guys.”

Two years before he popped the question, James was already thinking about a wedding. At the time, he said that they would “probably” be the next to get married. He told Us Weekly, “You know, I don’t like rushing that cause we’re like 10 years younger than everyone else on the show, but I love her so much.”

After meeting in December 2015, they made it official two months later!