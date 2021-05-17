Milo Ventimiglia Talks Shocking ‘This Is Us’ Finale, Plus: Those Leg Pics!

It is almost the end of “This Is Us”! After six seasons, the hit show will wrap next year.

NBC

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson caught up with star Milo Ventimiglia, who said this about the news: “Given the opportunity to wrap things up in a very thoughtful way with purpose and intention I think is more important and more impactful than just kind of floundering through, having filler episodes just to fill air, to fill space. It feels like there’s more intention, which feels… right, especially for the show.”

He plays the patriarch of the family, Jack Pearson, opposite his on-screen wife Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca.

How does Milo think their story should end? He said, “I’ve got an idea of how I would want it to end, but I also know how it does end. My version is completely shadowed by how great of an ending [showrunner Dan] Fogelman has come up with.”

As for any spin-offs, Milo said, “I’m sure there will be; I don’t know who it will be.”

In real life, Mandy just welcomed her first son. Ventimiglia said, “Man, he’s beautiful. He looks so much like Taylor, her husband, but with her upper lip… I was like, ‘Man, he’s got your lips, he’s got your lips!’ He’s so beautiful, big smiles and everything.”

On “This Is Us,” Milo is directing tomorrow’s episode, and Miguel is getting ready to leave for Kevin’s bachelor party weekend, but he is worried about leaving Rebecca behind as she battles dementia. Milo shared, “I’m there to serve the actors on the set. I’m there to serve the crew. I’m there to serve the script, and hopefully deliver an episode that feels a lot like every other episode of ‘This Is Us.’”

Next week is the season finale, and Milo teased, “There will be tears shed, but I think it’s going to be more of an ‘Uhhh, oh they didn’t!’ I think… it’s going to be one of the big shocker moments, like, ‘Oh, wow did they do that?”

Speaking of shocking moments, Nate switched gears to ask Milo about a recent picture of him leaving the gym wearing short shorts that went viral.

Backgrid

Milo said, “I think people didn’t expect to see an actor, me, walking out of the gym with those legs… I always treated myself as an athlete, I train to be healthy and strong and fit. By-product are strong legs… But that day, literally Nate, I was just a dude walking out of the gym. Shorts are actually pretty normal length, but when I work out, I train, I hike them up, I pull them up… I was walking out of the gym. I had no thought about it… Next thing I know, there’s memes, articles.”