Jana Kramer Gets Candid About Split with Mike Caussin, Her Kids’ Reactions, and Her ‘Divorce Body’

Getty

Jana Kramer is getting candid about her split with Mike Caussin in a new interview with “Extra’s” Billy Bush.

Kramer and Caussin have been open about their ups and downs through the years, and Jana filed for divorce last month, just shy of their sixth anniversary. She told Billy, “I’m kind of at acceptance now… I got really angry — it’s not what I wanted.”

She added, “I came on here, I feel kind of silly because the last time I was on [‘Extra’] it was with him and about how we were fighting for my marriage and that I was angry because that was a lie on his part… Now, I am like, ‘Okay, it sucks and it’s unfair and it’s not what I dreamt of for my family, for my kids, now I have to figure out how to accept it. Walk on, be the best mom I can be for my kids, shift work and figure it out.’”

Billy asked if she wanted to believe in something that he couldn’t live up to. She answered, “Looking back, I’m like, ‘Okay, it kind of makes sense.’ I wanted so badly to believe this version that he was portraying. It’s just that ultimate betrayal when you realize it wasn’t what it was and that’s hard to live with. It also helps with the process of moving on, knowing that, I know what I did… That’s why I didn’t leave when I found out about everything five years ago. I wanted to look my kids in the eye and say I did everything I could. It just becomes a point where I have to fight for myself… Clearly, I was the only one doing the fighting.”



Finding out Mike was unfaithful, Billy asked if it was through DMs and text messages. She said, “That and some more… Let’s just say it was bad enough I had no choice.”

Kramer says of Mike, “I think he is at peace. He knew if this one thing happened, I was gone. He made his bed. I wish he would have thought of the family and all the work we did. I hope he gets the help he wants and needs.”

Revealing she is leaning on her friends, she said, “The first week when everything happened, I had my girlfriends. I just could not leave my bed… They packed up his stuff, they rearranged my closet to make it look nice, they brought me food and helped with the kids.”

As for her kids, she shared, “Jolie knows and she’s kind of telling everyone, which kind of breaks my heart. She’s like, ‘Daddy and Mommy have different houses…’ Jayce, the first month… They’ve always had both of us, both of us are essentially stay-at-home parents, so I think that was really hard on him. I think now that we’re getting into a good parenting schedule, they’ll be okay.”