Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Married!

Singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez exchanged “I dos” over the weekend, “Extra” can confirm.

Her rep told People, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

They were wed at her home in Montecito, California.

A source added, "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

TMZ was first to report the news.

Ariana, 27, and Dalton started dating in early 2020 and got engaged just before Christmas.

At the time, Grande announced her engagement to the luxury realtor with a series of Instagram snaps of the couple snuggling, with Ariana flashing a unique engagement ring — a big diamond with a pearl.

Grande had previously been engaged to "SNL" comic Pete Davidson from June-October 2018, and had a high-profile relationship with the late Mac Miller.

According to his bio on the Aaron Kirman Group website, Gomez "holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city. More recently, he has represented significant sales including Pierre Koenig's Case Study #21 and Craig Ellwood's Case Study #16. Along with Mr. Kirman, Dalton also represents the only Oscar Niemeyer House in North America and many other notable works by architects such as Neutra, Lautner, A. Quincy Jones, etc."