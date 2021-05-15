Shanna Moakler Rethinks Her Ink, Has Travis Barker's Name Removed

Instagram

Shanna Moakler is taking back her skin!

The 46-year-old reality star decided to have a tattoo of the name of her ex, Travis Barker, removed from her wrist, and documented the process on Instagram.

Moakler visited celebrity skin expert Nurse Jamie for the delicate procedure.

Though receiving injections to numb the area first was clearly a little uncomfy, Shanna said in an Instagram video, "I'd rather have the pain of the lidocaine than the lasered needles, because it hurts to get tattoos."

She also tells the camera, "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids!"

When her session was all over — she may need just one more to completely erase it — Moakler proclaimed it "intense" but also "worth it!"

The former Miss New York USA decided to have the tat removed over 12 years after splitting with Barker, to whom she was married for four years.

Lately, Barker has been PDA-ing it up with Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and some commenters could not resist needling Shanna for the timing of her decision to have Travis' name eliminated.

“To my new-found haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on," she wrote on Instagram. "That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird!”