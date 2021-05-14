‘Love You Always’: Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Visit Kobe Bryant Exhibit

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Vanessa Bryant shared some sweet and emotional photos of herself and her girls at a new exhibit honoring her late husband Kobe Bryant.

TMZ reports the family received a personal tour of the exhibit “Kobe: A Basketball Life” at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, and Vanessa documented the visit on Instagram.

In one pic she poses nose-to-nose with a photo of Kobe, and writes, “Love you always.” The photo was taken by their eldest daughter Natalia, 18.

Vanessa also shared a photo of Bianka, 4, with some of Kobe’s memorabilia, and Capri, 1, in front of a large photo of Kobe, who appears to be celebrating on the court.

It looks like the exhibit also features Kobe’s Oscar-winning short film “Dear Basketball.” Vanessa included a clip with the caption, “Dear Kobe, I love you.”

Kobe will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.