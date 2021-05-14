Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Taut Tummy 2 Months After Giving Birth

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her snapback bod!

The actress, who gave birth two months ago, posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories revealing her taut tummy in a crop trop.

In the photo, the “Gone Girl” star flashes the peace sign and wears a beauty mask.

Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child on March 8. Soon after, Ratajkowski shared a precious breastfeeding photo on Instagram, writing, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

