Celebrity News May 14, 2021
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Taut Tummy 2 Months After Giving Birth
Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her snapback bod!
The actress, who gave birth two months ago, posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories revealing her taut tummy in a crop trop.
In the photo, the “Gone Girl” star flashes the peace sign and wears a beauty mask.
Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child on March 8. Soon after, Ratajkowski shared a precious breastfeeding photo on Instagram, writing, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”
Since then the 29-year-old has shared several pics with her little one, including many of her nursing. She wrote in one caption, “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am.”