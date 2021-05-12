Kane Brown & Kelsea Ballerini Are Hosting CMT Music Awards 2021

Getty Images

Country stars Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are set to host the 2021 CMT Music Awards!

Brown is returning as a host for the second time. In a statement, Kane said, “I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I'm excited to be back this year with Kelsea. The CMT Music Awards are special to me — it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music.”

Kelsea added, “I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane. The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, makes this night even more special.“

In a separate statement, the CMT producers shared, “Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we’re thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards. This dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!”

The nominations will be announced on May 13.