Join Kat Graham for the 2nd Annual Modern Nirvana Conference

Modern Nirvana

“Extra” has the exclusive announcement for the 2nd Annual Modern Nirvana Conference!

Join Kat Graham (actress and United Nations Goodwill ambassador), Frank Elaridi (four-time Emmy-winning journalist and YouTube personality) and Bryant Wood (Breathwork Master and content creator) as they honor Deepak Chopra for his work in the field of science and consciousness.

Tickets are available now for the event which is happening on August 14 in Austin, Texas.

Bulletproof Coffee founder and the father of biohacking Dave Asprey is this year’s headline keynote speaker.

Kat told “Extra” about the conference and honoree Deepak Chopra, “Honoring the great and limitless Deepak Chopra at this year‘s Modern Nirvana conference is perfect in so many ways for us, as the conference was serendipitously built around his desire for a deeper understanding of spirituality and wellness for the next generation. We have been guided by his teachings our whole lives and want to share that knowledge with our audience.”

“Frank Elaridi, Bryant Wood and I wanted to create a space where science meets spirituality, where everyone who is looking for an umbrella that houses all things wellness could come to us and find it.”

Kat emphasized, “At Modern Nirvana, we focus on giving people the tools physically, mentally, and spiritually, so that they can become their best selves. We are excited to connect with everyone globally through our conference virtually, and physically at the event in Austin.”

Elaridi echoed, “We basically created the event we always wanted to attend ourselves! The importance of mental, physical, and spiritual health really came into people’s awareness in the past year and we just wanted to create a conference where all of those things came together.”

“The speakers at this year’s conference, and the exhibitors showcasing their products, have profoundly shaped our lives for the better, so we are beyond excited to share them with our guests.”

Wood added, “Wellbeing is universal, and Modern Nirvana’s goal is to bring ancient practices and Modern Bio-hacks to the world.”

“The Modern Nirvana conference has a little bit of everything for everyone. This such an important time for people to learn about things that can help make them happy, healthy, and fulfilled.”

Sponsored by Heart Water, the Modern Nirvana conference will also include:

- Emotional healing by Dr. Brad Nelson (creator of “The Emotion Code”)

- Movement activity by Aaron Alexander (“Align Podcast”)

- Keynote talk about conscious relationships by Luke Storey (“The Life Stylist Podcast”) and fiancée Shaman Alyson Charles (“Ceremony Circle Podcast”)

- Fitness activity with Kat Graham

- Guided breathwork with Bryant Wood

- End the evening with a transcended, guided musical journey and breathwork experience called “System Reset” by DJ NOA/AON.

- 12-time bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen and Keto Kamp podcaster Ben Azadi have pre-recorded talks on brain health and keto tips, respectively.

In addition to sponsor Heart Water, exhibitors include Vital Red Light, Fresh Vine Wines, Tru Kava, Radical Roots, BrainTap, LIFTiD, Core Meditation, Hapbee, and 111SKIN.

You’ll be able to have a sip of red wine from Fresh Vine Wines and soak in Vital Red Light's infrared light in the red room.