Go Behind the Scenes of Usher’s Cinematic Short Film with Rémy Martin

Usher is taking fans behind the scenes of his Rémy Martin campaign “Team Up for Excellence – The Film.” Watch!

The stylized cinematic short is all about the cultural connection between American music and cognac, and spans from 1917 to 2021. Traveling through the decades, viewers see tributes to blues, hip-hop, swing dancing, and break dancing.

In the film, Usher explains, “Music doesn’t need cognac to exist, and cognac doesn’t need music to exist, but what is beautiful is that they were meant to meet and when they did, they created cultural harmony.”