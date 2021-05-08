Are You Ready for Lily James & Sebastian Stan as 'Pam & Tommy'? (No, You're Not!)

Get ready to head back to the '90s!

Hulu made ripples Friday with its release of the first images of Lily James and Sebastian Stan in costume as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the streamer's upcoming limited series "Pam & Tommy."

At first, second, and third glance, it looks like the people behind the hair and makeup went above and beyond, completely transforming the actors into the Mötley Crüe rock star and the "Home Improvement" sex kitten!

In one saucy snap, James is so unrecognizable in her Pamela drag that commenters on Instagram refused to believe it could be her!

In a second photo, Stan — sporting Tommy's famous nipple piercings — reacts as James tugs one between her teeth, posing sultrily for the camera.

Anyone wondering about the casting of "Pam & Tommy" would have to be satisfied with these images, in which the actors nail the notorious power couple.

The eight-episode "comedic limited series," written and exec-produced by Rob Siegel and D.V. DeVincentis and directed by Craig Gillespie, will trace the events surrounding the theft of the couple's XXX-rated honeymoon sex tape, which was leaked to the then-new Internet, becoming a massive international story.

Seth Rogen stars as Rand Gauthier, the man who took the tape, with Taylor Schilling as his wife and Nick Offerman as "Uncle Miltie," a porn impresario.

The couple's erotic and legal journey definitely made a mark on how celebrities' sex lives were viewed and exploited decades before OnlyFans, and "Pam & Tommy" promises to explore this seminal moment in popular culture.