‘You’ Actress Elizabeth Lail Marries Nieku Manshadi

“You” star Elizabeth Lail is a married woman!

Two weeks ago, Lail and dentist Nieku Manshadi tied the knot at Hasbrouck House in upstate New York.

The intimate wedding was attended by only 22 guests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told Brides.com, “We planned everything with COVID in mind! I think we could have easily invited 200 people had it been another time. We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble."

The wedding venue holds a special place in the couple’s relationship. Elizabeth shared, “It felt right returning to a place from our story and sharing it with those we love.”

For her special day, Lail wore a custom silk gown by Andrea Hawkes, a Tiffany & Co. bracelet, and neutral heels. She said, “There was an ease that came with the dress," she says. "It was important for me to still feel like myself. It made me feel like the woman I am becoming."

“Anytime I shopped for extra accessories or even shoes I felt overwhelmed," Lail admitted. "I ended up wearing a pair of neutral heels I had in my closet. It wouldn’t be me if the shoes weren’t falling apart!"

Before they walked down the aisle, the pair exchanged special letters. She revealed, “We wrote letters to one another that we exchanged during our first look. It was such a beautiful moment to really connect with one another before adrenaline sweeps you away."

Of her favorite part of the wedding, Elizabeth dished, "My favorite part of a wedding is the speeches. Ours were so heartfelt and funny. You had to be there. I think it’s such a beautiful tradition to publicly express love for one another. We should do it more often."

“Our wedding was so small and intimate we couldn’t help but have every aspect reflect a part of us," Lail stressed. "It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through."