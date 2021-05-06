Robert Downey Jr. Mourns the Death of His Assistant Jimmy Rich

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is mourning the loss of his assistant Jimmy Rich.

He remembered his friend on Instagram, writing, “This is not news… This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday.”

The “Iron Man” star continued, “He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career.”

Downey Jr. added, “Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You.”

According to IMDB, Rich had worked as Robert’s assistant starting with “The Singing Detective” in 2003. He was reportedly 52.

It seems Jimmy made a big impression on Downey’s co-stars. Chris Evans paid tribute to Jimmy on his Instagram, writing, “I don’t have the words. Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr They were inseparable.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He added, “I’m sending all my love to Jimmy’s friends and family. Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time.”

Many other Marvel stars shared their condolences in Robert’s comments.

Gwyneth Paltrow was stunned, writing, “Please no oh my god.”

Mark Ruffalo wrote, “Such a tragedy. Such a good man. I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day.”

Chris Hemsworth offered kind words: “So sorry mate . Absolutely Heartbreaking .Such a wonderful human. He’ll be missed.”

Chris Pratt sent prayers, “Oh no! 😢 I’m so sorry man. Im praying his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy.”

Josh Brolin was nearly speechless, “No words. Just tears and gratitude for the gift that was him.”

Jeremy Renner called it a “devastating loss.”

Clark Gregg posted, “Ohhhhh man. I am so sorry @robertdowneyjr.”