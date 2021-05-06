Does J Balvin Have a Baby Name Picked Out Yet? Plus, He Talks New Documentary

Getty Images

J Balvin has five Latin Grammys, 35 million records sold, and he’s collaborated with Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and most recently with Khalid on “Otra Noche Si Ti.”

Now, “Extra” special correspondent Mark Sanchez is chatting with the Prince of Reggaeton about his work, new documentary and his baby on the way!

Mark said, “You've collaborated with just about everybody you can think of — from Justin Bieber to Cardi B and everybody in-between… Who's your dream collaboration?”

Balvin told him, “Drake. Rihanna. The Weeknd.” Mark smiled and said, “I'm gonna make some calls for you. I'll get back to you.”

The 35-year-old is gearing up for fatherhood, expecting his first child with his model girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, making the announcement on the cover of Vogue Mexico.

Mark asked, “How excited are you for this news and is it a boy or girl?” J would only say, “We're gonna wait till the end.”

Mark even introduced him to his son, and J told him, “Hola.” Mark wanted to know, “Do you have any names picked out yet?” Balvin said, “Nah, nah... just wait.”

Sanchez insisted, “Oh, man, you're gonna enjoy that so much.”

And fans are going to enjoy J’s new rockumentary, “The Boy from Medellín.” The doc is premiering on Amazon Prime Video and centers on a sold-out stadium show in his Colombian hometown as political protests and his battle with anxiety and depression threaten to unravel it all.

Mark said, “Did you ever know that it would get to this point… that you'd be… explaining something that used to be hidden by a lot of people?”

Balvin said, “I never thought that this would happen, but it's part of the journey… We can give light to the people and give hope, letting them know that I'm a human being, too, and I suffer from that. So they're not alone.”