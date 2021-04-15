J Balvin & Valentina Ferrer Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Singer J Balvin, 35, and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, 27, have a baby on the way!

The pair confirmed the happy news with Vogue Mexico, which features a photo spread of Ferrer showing off her baby bump!

On Thursday, Ferrer posted a pic from the spread, writing on Instagram, “Se va agrandado la familia," which translates to, "The family is expanding."

According to Hola! USA, Ferrer is seven months pregnant with a baby boy, who will be named Rio.

In November, fans speculated that Ferrer was pregnant with Balvin’s baby, but they didn’t comment on the rumors.

In 2017, J Balvin met Ferrer on the set of his music video for “Sigo Extrañándote,” in which she played his wife.

A year later, they went public with their relationship at New York Fashion Week.

A few years ago, Ferrer opened up about her future plans, telling the New York Post, “I want to have a big family — three or four kids. I'm a simple girl."