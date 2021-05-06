‘Big Brother’ Alum Amanda Zuckerman Welcomes Baby #2

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It’s a boy for Amanda Zuckerman and husband Mick Zachman!

Amanda, who appeared on “Big Brother” Season 15, announced the news on Instagram, along with revealing her son’s sweet name.

“Hi everyone! Born May 5th, At 8 pounds 9 oz, 20.5 inches long, meet Ford Alexander Zachman! The newest member of our family 💙 #fordalexanderzachman.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Zuckerman also shared some precious pics of her little guy, including one of herself and Mick with Ford right after he was born.

The couple made the pregnancy public in November with a family photo, including their now 2-year-old daughter Madison.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The photo was taken at Walt Disney World, and the parents are wearing “Mom” and “Dad” T-shirts while they hold up one that says “Brother.”

Amanda wrote in the caption, “Bringing a little more MAGIC to our lives. Baby BOY Zachman, due May 2021.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.