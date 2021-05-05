Would Snoop Dogg Join ‘The Voice’ as a Full-Time Coach? Plus: His BIC Campaign with Martha Stewart

NBC

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Snoop Dogg to talk marijuana legalization, new music, his supergroup, teaming up with Martha Stewart on a BIC lighters campaign, and his recent appearance on “The Voice.”

Snoop was happy to hear New York legalized weed, saying, “They had my face in Times Square when they announced the legalization to let it be known it was real… They called me: ‘Can we use your face?’… I said, ‘When I come to New York, you make sure I don’t get pulled over for that thing.’ So we have an understanding.”

Snoop is currently in Atlanta, explaining, “I’m shooting a movie. I was out here shooting the Jake Paul fight… We shot the BMF episodes. Now I am out here shooting a movie called ‘Day Shift’ with Jamie Foxx.”

Snoop cemented his hip-hop star status more than 25 years ago with hits like “Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and he’s still making new music. The rapper just dropped a new album on 4/20 — of course — called “From the Streets to the Suites.”

Snoop is also part of a new supergroup. “I have a collaboration with a group,” he said. “We just formulated, and the group is called Mt. Westmore… Ice Cube, Too Short, Snoop Dogg, and E-40.”

He explained, “We want to go down like Aerosmith, Rolling Stones. When you think about great rock musicians, they don’t get old, they get great… Same level. We’re the greatest to ever do it from our side of the coast, and we’re gonna come together to put that back in the game again to show brotherhood.”

When he isn’t making music, Snoop is busy throwing potluck dinner parties with Martha Stewart. Their hit VH1 show is on a break because of the pandemic, but they are still working together with BIC lighters. He said, “It made sense. We’re a great duo together. She loves the lighters for barbecuing and doing different things, I love them for lighting candles and lighting my sticky icky.”

He recently appeared on “The Voice” as a mega mentor, saying, “Kelly, Blake, Sick Nick Jonas, John Legend, being able to work with them, it’s always a great experience and also to be able to give some information to artists they were actually coaching… So when they do get their break, whether it’s through the show or not, they’re gonna be ready to go.”