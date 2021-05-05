Reality Star Kary Brittingham & Husband Eduardo Split

“The Real Housewives of Dallas” star Kary Brittingham and husband Eduardo are calling it quits after 12 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, Kary announced the split on the Season 5 reunion of the Bravo show. She told Andy Cohen, “My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it. After the show finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart talk, and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion."

The two have one daughter together, Isabella. She is also the mom of three children from a previous relationship.

Following the reunion, Kary wrote on Instagram, “As we go in to tonight's episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate. He has been the most amazing father these past 17 years to my four kids and for that I am eternally grateful. We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it's going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we've shared with each other for so long."

”Starting over at 50 is scary and change can be hard, but I know that we are doing the right thing for ourselves and our children. If you believe in the power of prayer, please pray for us as we walk through this uncharted territory,” Brittingham went on.

After seeing her post, her castmate Stephanie Hollman wrote, “Love love you so much! You are strong, bold and beautiful. Sending love and prayers to you and your family sweet friend."