Ripped to Round! Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Weight Gain for New Movie

Mark Wahlberg is packing on the pounds for a new movie role in “Stu”!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The normally buff actor showed off his progress on Instagram, revealing he’s already gained 20 lbs.

Posting a side-by-side of his ripped abs next to his round belly, he wrote, "From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now.” He also gave a shout out to Chef Lawrence Duran, adding, "Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking."

His wife Rhea dropped the comment, "And it looks just as hot in person baby.”

“Baywatch” alum Gena Lee Nolin also commented, pointing out, “Goes to show us all - we are what we eat! The effort in moving and eating healthy!"

Mark, 49, gave a glimpse of his belly the other day when he shared an Instagram video of himself with his gym partner. He wrote, "Kenny's down 50 and I'm up about 20. Inspired to be better! I'm going up another 20. Yes it's for a role."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last month, Mark revealed a few details about “Stu” while he was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He told Jimmy, "I'm playing a guy who was a fighter — he was many things… He was a fighter, he moved to L.A. to become an actor, he fell in love with a girl, he had an accident, he had an outer-body spiritual experience, he decided to become a priest. He died of a rare disease, IBM, but he had a big impact on a lot of people in a very short amount of time."

Mark had to be in fighting shape to play the first part of the man’s life, before gaining some weight for the latter part.

He explained, "After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I'm challenging myself to put on 30 lbs. in the next six weeks.”

Mark was looking forward to eating “everything in sight”!

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible. I'm like, 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight.' I want to go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny's, I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I could possibly get my hands on,” he said.