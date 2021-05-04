Rekindled Romance? Jennifer Garner & John Miller Reportedly Back Together

Getty/Backgrid

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are reportedly giving their relationship another go!

Less than a year after their split, a source tells Us Weekly, “Jen and John are back on. It started up a few weeks ago.”

Garner started dating the CaliGroup CEO in 2018, around the time her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. At the time, an insider said “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

That’s because Jen shares Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Ben and John has two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.