Tiffany Haddish’s Secret to a Fun Relationship with Common, Plus: Her Epic Response to Those Calling Her ‘Funny-Looking’

Getty Images

Life has been pretty good for Tiffany Haddish!

“Extra’s” Nate Burleson spoke with Tiffany about her recent Golden Globes look and hosting “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”



She shared about her blonde buzz cut, “It was the Golden Globes, so I figured I'd be golden as well… Who knows? Maybe I'll be electric-blue next… I like blue. That's my favorite color. If I'm gonna do something, I'm gonna do that.”



Her man Common approved of her whole Globes look, which included a metallic Alberta Ferretti gown. She shared, “He was like, ‘Yeah, that looks good, baby. You wearing that home?’ I was like, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘I'm not wearing this. It's too heavy.’ That was a workout wearing that dress.”

The two are keeping it fun in lockdown. What’s their secret? Tiffany answered, “Being able to be honest and go, ‘Okay, right now… you kind of on my nerves.’ And they go, ‘Oh, wow, you're on my nerves, too. Cool. You go to your side of the house. I'm gonna go to my side. Meet up at dinner.’”

She smiled, saying, “We don't always get on each other's nerves. Just occasionally… If he didn't get on my nerves, I would think he's an alien.”

Starting Wednesday night on CBS, Tiffany is hosting an all-new season of “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” As for those kids who used to say she was “funny-looking” in her childhood, does she have something to say to them? Tiffany quipped, “My bank account ain't funny-looking! Actually, I would say, ‘Thank you…’ That motivated me and pushed me into being creative and being funny. If I'm funny-looking, might as well have some jokes to go with it, then.”