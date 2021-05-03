Celebrity News May 03, 2021
PDA Alert! Kat Dennings & Andrew W.K. Make It Instagram Official
Years after her split with Josh Groban, it looks like Kat Dennings has a new love!
On Sunday, Dennings took to Instagram to share a photo of rocker Andrew W.K. kissing her forehead — with no caption needed.
Kat also posted solo shots of Andrew. She captioned those with a simple heart emoji.
Andrew took it one step further by posting a pic of them locking lips!
Kat reposted the snap on her Instagram.
In 2016, Kat and Josh called it quits after two years of dating. At the time, A source shared with E! News, "It was a mutual breakup. They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple.”
Andrew was previously married to Cherie Lily but it is unknown when they ended their marriage. Two years ago, Cherie paid tribute to him on his birthday, writing on Instagram, “Happy Birthday, @AndrewWK! Life wouldn’t be a party without you. #PARTYHARDFORVER.”