PDA Alert! Kat Dennings & Andrew W.K. Make It Instagram Official

Years after her split with Josh Groban, it looks like Kat Dennings has a new love!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Sunday, Dennings took to Instagram to share a photo of rocker Andrew W.K. kissing her forehead — with no caption needed.

Kat also posted solo shots of Andrew. She captioned those with a simple heart emoji.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Andrew took it one step further by posting a pic of them locking lips!

Instagram

Kat reposted the snap on her Instagram.

In 2016, Kat and Josh called it quits after two years of dating. At the time, A source shared with E! News, "It was a mutual breakup. They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple.”