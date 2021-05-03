P!nk Reveals COVID Battle Was So Scary She ‘Thought It Was Over for Us’

Getty

“Extra’s” Mark Wright just caught up with P!nk for his Heart Radio show in the U.K. He’s telling Billy Bush all about it, and sharing clips from the in-depth conversation about the superstar’s past battle with COVID-19.

P!nk and her son Jameson both tested positive in March 2020, while her husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow were spared.

The singer told Mark, “It was really, really bad and I rewrote my will.” She added that at one point she “thought it was over for us,” explaining, “I called my best friend and I said, “I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.”

She added, “As a parent, you think, ‘What am I leaving for my kid…? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?’”