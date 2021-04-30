PDA Alert! ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Brett Oppenheim & Model Tina Louise Are Dating

Splash News

Maxim model Tina Louise has a new man!

Louise is now dating “Selling Sunset” star Brett Oppenheim.

On Friday, the two were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying a stroll in Venice Beach.

Tina and Brett appeared to be smitten with each other on their date. Along with Brett giving Tina a piggyback ride, they were photographed kissing!

Splash News

In April, Brett made it Instagram official with Tina by posting photos of her on a beach getaway. Along with posting a series of photos, he wrote, “Nice little vacation from Selling Sunset drama! 🇲🇽.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It is unclear how long they’ve been dating.

Seven months ago, Tina was rumored to be seeing Sean “Diddy” Combs after they locked lips during a beach date in Malibu.

The pair shared a hot kiss, even covering up with a towel for some private smooches.

Before Diddy, Tina was linked to Brian Austin Green after they were seen having lunch at her restaurant Sugar Taco.

Last year, Louise and Gavin Rossdale sparked romance rumors after they were seen more than once at a park in Los Angeles.