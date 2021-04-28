Jana Kramer Posts Powerful Message After Filing for Divorce from Mike Caussin

Country singer Jana Kramer shared a powerful quote on Tuesday after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin.

The 37-year-old posted the words of wisdom on her Instagram Stories, writing, "You will break her, but she will grow back stronger. You will dim her light, but she will shine more brightly in the dark.”

The message continued, “You will lower her expectations, but she will raise her standards. You will cause her to hate, but she will find relief, release and beauty in the breakdown."

The post went on, "You will make her question her sanity, but she will learn to trust her own intuition better than before. You will crush her ideas of love, but she will never settle again."

Instagram

The quote ended with, "You will burn her world to the ground, but she will pour her heart into becoming the best person she can be—and this time, it won't be for you; it will be for her.❤️"

She followed up the message with a sweet video of her 2-year-old son Jace Joseph throwing a colorful toy for their “doggies.”

Jana announced her split from Mike last week. She wrote on Instagram, "'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

In the divorce filing obtained by "Extra," Kramer listed the reason behind the separation as “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."

The docs also reveal that the pair had a postnuptial agreement.