Sherri Shepherd Reveals She’s Lost 20 Lbs.

Former “The View” co-host Sherri Shepherd is dropping the pounds!

Over the weekend, Shepherd revealed that she has lost 20 lbs., five more than her weight-loss goal of 15.

Along with posting a video of herself dancing to Bruno Mars’ hit song “Uptown Funk,” Sherri wrote, “Lost 20lbs!!!! Hit me @brunomars.”

She added, “I partnered up with @healthywage to get #healthy ... my goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs! It’s been a journal of mental self talk... believing in my worth... knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy. I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel.”

With her weight loss, Sherri noted that she’s more “clear headed... focused & walking in my purpose.”

When a fan asked if she was under 151 lbs., Sherri responded, “Yessss👏🏾.”

In 2019, Shepherd lost 30 lbs. with the help of a Keto diet. She shared, “I went off #sugar #coldturkey in Mar 2018 and starred #keto appx June/July 2018. My weight last year I believe was 189 (too tired to look for the scale pics😂) and now I go back and forth between 159-161lbs.”