Derek Chauvin Trial: Verdict Reached in George Floyd’s Killing

Getty Images

A jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

He was found guilty on all three charges against him.

Last year, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video taken by bystanders showed him with his knee on George Floyd's neck during an arrest. Floyd said he could not breathe and pleaded for help, but later died.

Court papers obtained by "Extra” revealed that Chauvin was also later charged with second-degree unintentional murder.

Chauvin had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After just about 10 hours of deliberations by a jury of seven women and five men, the three guilty verdicts were read on Tuesday afternoon.

Before the verdict was reached, prosecutors argued that Floyd died from low oxygen, or asphyxia, due to Chauvin’s decision to hold him with his knee. The defense put the blame for Floyd’s death on his illegal drug use and a pre-existing heart condition.