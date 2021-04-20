Derek Chauvin Guilty X 3: Celebrities React

Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, a jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

Last year, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video taken by bystanders showed him with his knee on George Floyd's neck during an arrest. Floyd said he could not breathe and pleaded for help, but later died.

Chauvin was also later charged with second-degree unintentional murder.

After the three guilty verdicts were read, many celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts on the outcome of the case.

On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, "GUILTY!!!! As it should!! Now....rest in peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤👊🏿 #SayHisName."

Kerry Washington tweeted, “A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd.”

Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram, “Hell yeah! Guilty. Not gonna lie was not expecting this. Justice is rolling down like a mighty stream. #chauvinneedsToBeInGenPop.”

Tina Knowles posted on Instagram, "Justice is served! All three counts!!! Praise the Lord!!! Just the Beginning!!! If bad Police faced jail for killing unarmed people , or breaking the law and abusing people they would not do these things. I am not saying under any circumstance that there are not police officers that really try to protect and serve . And I must say that the police that told the truth in this trial and did not protect Derick Chauvin . I commend them and pray that it is the beginning of change . ❤️."

See more reactions below.

A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) April 20, 2021 @TheAmandaGorman

The jury's verdict delivers accountability for Derek Chauvin, but not justice for George Floyd. Real justice for him and too many others can only happen when we build a nation that fundamentally respects the human dignity of every person. https://t.co/JyJFztQbDu — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 20, 2021 @SenSanders

Justice was served today. Praying and sending my love to George Floyd’s family today and everyday. He will be remembered forever 🙏🏽 #justiceforgeorgefloyd https://t.co/0knJCUvzue — LA LA (@lala) April 20, 2021 @lala

Justice served on all counts. Good.

Still a ton of work to do.



Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd ✊🏾🙏🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2021 @BubbaWallace

No person should be above the law. If you transgress the law you should be held accountability.



Derek Chauvin- GUILTY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 20, 2021 @EmmanuelAcho

Thank you Jesus! I’m in tears. May your legacy live on forever #GeorgeFloyd. 🙏🏽❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2021 @ciara

This verdict is just the first step in a long line of injustice against the Black community, often with no consequences. The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families waiting for justice, my heart is with George Floyd’s family right now. #PoliceReformNOW @NAACP — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 20, 2021 @jtimberlake