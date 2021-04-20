Celebrity News April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin Guilty X 3: Celebrities React

On Tuesday afternoon, a jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

Last year, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video taken by bystanders showed him with his knee on George Floyd's neck during an arrest. Floyd said he could not breathe and pleaded for help, but later died.

Chauvin was also later charged with second-degree unintentional murder.

After the three guilty verdicts were read, many celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts on the outcome of the case.

On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, "GUILTY!!!! As it should!! Now....rest in peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤👊🏿 #SayHisName."

Kerry Washington tweeted, “A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd.”

Octavia Spencer wrote on Instagram, “Hell yeah! Guilty. Not gonna lie was not expecting this. Justice is rolling down like a mighty stream. #chauvinneedsToBeInGenPop.”

Tina Knowles posted on Instagram, "Justice  is served! All three counts!!! Praise the Lord!!! Just the Beginning!!!  If bad Police faced jail for killing unarmed people , or breaking the  law and abusing people they would not do these things. I am not saying  under any circumstance that there are not police officers  that really  try to protect and serve .  And I must say that the police that told the  truth in this trial and did not protect Derick Chauvin . I commend them  and pray that it is the beginning of change . ❤️."

