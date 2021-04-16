Jeffree Star Posts Update After Scary Car Accident: ‘Part of My Back Is Broken’

YouTuber Jeffree Star is lucky to be alive after a scary car accident with his friend Daniel in Wyoming.

According to his Twitter feed, the pair were in a “severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice.”

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021 @JeffreeStar

Jeffree followed up hours later, sharing, “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.”

My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021 @JeffreeStar

He also shared an update on Daniel, posting, “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021 @JeffreeStar

TMZ reports the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. today, and that Jeffree was driving a Rolls Royce at the time.