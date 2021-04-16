Celebrity News April 16, 2021
Jeffree Star Posts Update After Scary Car Accident: ‘Part of My Back Is Broken’
YouTuber Jeffree Star is lucky to be alive after a scary car accident with his friend Daniel in Wyoming.
According to his Twitter feed, the pair were in a “severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice.”
A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021 @JeffreeStar
Jeffree followed up hours later, sharing, “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.”
He also shared an update on Daniel, posting, “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”
TMZ reports the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. today, and that Jeffree was driving a Rolls Royce at the time.
Wyoming Highway Patrol told the site that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the case.