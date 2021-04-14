Celebrity News April 14, 2021
Vine Star Adam Perkins Dead at 24, Says Twin Brother
Patrick Perkins shared some heartbreaking news yesterday, revealing his twin brother Adam has died at 24.
Adam was a social media star who shot to fame on Vine with a “Welcome to Chili’s” skit that went viral.
Patrick did not give a cause of death, but wrote on Instagram, “my brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21."
He continued, “i can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. i’m often asked the question, ‘what’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘what’s it like to NOT be a twin?’
Patrick went on, “being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend.”
He encouraged fans to check out Adam’s album “Latch Relay,” which he is also releasing on vinyl in his twin’s honor.
He ended with, “i love you, my best friend Adam. 1997-forever.”
After his “Welcome to Chili’s” skit, Adam went on to post more videos and gain more fans. Page Six reports that before Vine shutdown, Adam had 290,000 followers.
Adam was also popular on Instagram with more than 50,000 followers and TikTok with more than 20,000.