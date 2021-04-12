Surprise! Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Secretly Welcome First Child

Getty Images

“Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin, 40, can add dad to his résumé.

Last week, Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song, 33, welcomed a baby boy, who they named Dakota Song Culkin, in Los Angeles.

They named their son after his sister Dakota, who died in 2008.

At the time of his arrival, Dakota weighed 6 lbs., 14 ounces.

The pair released a statement, telling Esquire, “We’re overjoyed.”

In 2018, Culkin expressed his desire to have children with Song.

In an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he revealed, “This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing.”

Macaulay added, “I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for,” referencing John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son.

As for their “good life” together, Culkin shared, “I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move. We're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”