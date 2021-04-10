Prince Harry Will Attend Prince Philip's Funeral, Meghan Markle Will Stay Home

Getty Images

Prince Harry is set to attend the funeral of his beloved grandfather, Prince Philip — but his wife Meghan Markle will not make the trip.

The AP reports Harry will be among family members at the April 17 "royal ceremonial funeral" at Windsor Castle. The service will be historically scaled down in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be "entirely closed to the public."

A very pregnant Markle will not attend after being advised by her doctor not to make the long journey.

The funeral was said to have been planned, in part, by Philip himself, who died Friday at 99, just weeks after emerging from a month-long hospital stay that had included minor surgery.

He also reportedly helped design a modified Land Rover that will carry his body.

A palace official, speaking anonymously, told The AP, "Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognize the duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K., and the Commonwealth."

The Queen, 94, was married to Philip for more than 70 years. She is currently in an eight-day mourning cycle.