Prince Charles Visited His Mother Hours After His Father's Death

It has been revealed that Prince Charles paid a visit to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the same day his 99-year-old father, Prince Philip, "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle.

People magazine reports Charles arrived at Windsor Castle Friday afternoon.

Philip died weeks after returning home after a hospital stay that involved surgery on a pre-existing condition and treatment for an infection, Philip's only visitor while he was in the hospital had been Charles.

According to a People source, Philip was "in good spirits" when he arrived at Windsor Castle following his hospitalization.

Philip's death came a year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the widespread separation and isolation of families, and Charles had expressed last summer how much he missed being with his family on a regular basis.

Charles told Sky News in July, "Well, I haven't seen my father for a long time... I've been doing FaceTime. It's all very well, but... Well, it's terribly sad, let alone with one's friends."

He summed up his feelings by saying, "You really just want to give people a hug."

Philip's funeral will be held at St. George's Chapel. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes."

"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral," the statement continued.

It has been reported that Philip will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Gardens.

While a date for his funeral has not been announced, all official flags will be flown at half-mast until the morning of the day after he is buried.

Queen Elizabeth is mourning his death for eight days, which means she won't be taking part in any royal duties during that time frame.

After the Queen's eight days of mourning, an official Royal Mourning will follow. The country will mourn for 10 days, while the royal family will continue mourning for 30 days.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry will fly back to the U.K. to attend his funeral.

A source told the outlet, “Harry was extremely close to his grandfather. He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”